Tiffany, Zunker set to square off in virtual debate

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce and Wisconsin Public Radio will host a live stream debate between 7th Congressional District candidates Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany on May 4 at 7 p.m.

The virtual platform of the debate will allow the public an opportunity to engage in real-time moderated chat as they watch the debate. The chat feature will also allow participants to ask questions that may be used in the debate.

Click here to register.

The debate will also be broadcast live on 90.9 and 101.3/Wausau, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 100.9/Marshfield, 99.1/Stevens Point, AM 930/Auburndale, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. The debate will be re-broadcast at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network and 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau on May 8.

The winner of the May 12 special election will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. Sean Duffy.