Tickets still available for standing-room-only at Lambeau home games

The Green Bay Packers have announced they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available.

The tickets are for when the Packers play the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

The tickets are $85 each plus fees. Fans will stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.

In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

Click here to buy tickets online.

