Tickets are now on sale for the Packers Family night.

The evening is family-focused and features a game-like atmosphere with use of the video boards, gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Tickets are priced at $10. Click here to purchase online.

Family Night is Friday, Aug. 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Last year, 78,000 people attended family night. The event was sold out.