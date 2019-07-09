Grand Theater Executive shocked with opening day ticket sales

Tickets were selling fast during the opening day of sales at The Grand Theater. More than a dozen people were already waiting just a few minutes after the theater opened its doors.

Executive Director Sean Wright said the turnout at the theater doesn't reflect the number of people buying tickets as patrons are also buying over the phone and online. He said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"There really aren't a lot of venues like ours and communities like this who are supportive to this level and you know it's really humbling for all us to see the response and the ticket sales, and the international rankings we've had."

The theater has been growing in popularity for the last 3 years. Since the 2016 season, the theater recorded record-breaking sales.