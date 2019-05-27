Three people found dead in Kiel home

Three people were found dead in a home in Kiel Sunday night, and the state is investigating.

At 7:05 p.m., police responded to an emergency call at a home in the 100 block of Southridge Drive.

Police tried to make contact with the residents, but there was no response. Officers entered the home and found three people dead.

Kiel Police have not released information on how they died. They have not released names or ages of the dead.

"At the present time, we don't believe the public is in danger, but the investigation is ongoing," reads a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Action 2 News will update this story as we get more information.