Three car wreck results in one fatality, sends two to hospital

On Saturday, September 21, 2019 at approximately 4:58PM the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens Point Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage County Ambulance, Hull Fire responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US HWY 10 and Algoma St. in the Town of Hull.

The initial crash investigation showed a west bound, Saturn Ion passenger car collided head on with an east bound, GMC Sierra pick-up truck. The third vehicle sustained minor damage.

Two individuals were transported to area hospitals for injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the Saturn was unresponsive upon officer’s arrival and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Portage County Medical Examiner. Names of those

involved are not being released at this time.

Traffic on US HWY 10 between CTH R and CTH J was re-routed for several hours while the scene was processed and cleared.

Also assisting at the scene was the Portage County Traffic Incident Management Team and Portage County Highway Department.