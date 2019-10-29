Hortonville High School student killed in crash

A teen killed in a crash on Highway 15 in Greenville was a Hortonville High School student.

The 17-year-old boy's name was not released, but Hortonville High School Principal Tom Ellenbecker tells Action 2 News the boy was a student at the school.

The district has staffed extra counselors and mental health professionals at school for students and staff who want to talk.

Principal Ellenbecker says the high school community has suffered a big loss.

At about 5:37 p.m., a car stopped on Highway 15, also known as Greenville Dr., to turn left onto County JJ, or W. Broadway St. That's midway between Greenville and Hortonville.

The 17-year-old boy was coming up behind the stopped car. Deputies say he failed to slow down in time so he swerved onto the shoulder to avoid hitting it. He over-corrected and ended up going into the oncoming lane and hit a car driven by a 50-year-old man.

The teen, who was from Greenville, died at the crash scene.

The 50-year-old driver, from New London, was taken to a hospital. We don't know his condition, but deputies say he's expected to recover.

The crash and the investigation closed that stretch of Highway 15 for more than five-and-a-half hours. It reopened to traffic just before 11:30 p.m.