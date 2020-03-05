Three Wisconsin cheesemakers vying for World Champion Cheese

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Out of a record-breaking 3,667 entries, three Wisconsin cheesemakers are in the running for the title, World Champion Cheese.
The World Champions Cheese Contest will announce the winner Thursday night at the Monona Terrace.
Officials whittled down the thousands of entries to 20 contenders from around the world, seven of which are from the United States.
The Wisconsin cheesemakers include: Maple Leaf Cheesemakers from Monroe, Emmi Roth in Seymour, and Marieke Gouda in Thorp.
The cheeses being judged for the top prize include:
- Agropur Grand Cheddar 3 Years made by Agropur in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada
- English Hollow Cheddar made by Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. in Monroe, Wisconsin
- Parmigiano-Reggiano made by Royal A-ware in Italy
- Roth Gorgonzola Cheese made by Emmi Roth in Seymour, Wisconsin
- Cambozola Black made by Käserei Champignon in Lauben, Bavaria, Germany
- Holland Master, North-Holland Gouda Mild, PGI made by Royal FrieslandCampina-Export in Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands
- Lutjewiinkel Noord Hollandse Gouda PDO made by Royal FrieslandCampina-Export from Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands
- Marieke Gouda Smoked Cumin made by Marieke Gouda in Thorp, Wisconsin
- Lait Bloomer by Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill in Long Island, New York
- Queso Panela by Marquez Brothers International, INC in Hanford, California
- Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP made by Courmino AG in Urtenen-Schoenbuehl, Bern, Switzerland
- Le Maréchal made by Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA from Granges-Marnard, Vaud, Switzerland
- Alter Fritz made by Hardegger Käse AG fromJonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland
- Gallus Grand CRU made by Hardegger Käse AG from Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland
- St. Malachi Reserves made by The Farm at Doe Run in Coatesville, Pennsylvania
- Milner 30+ Extra Matured made by Royal FrieslandCampaina-Export in Steenderen, Netherlands
- Beemster Lite Old 30+ made by Beemster in Westbeemster, Netherlands
- Old Amsterdam Aged Goat Gouda made by Westland Kaasexport BV in Huizen, Netherlands
- Highlander made by Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro, Vermont
- Iberico Mixed Milk Hard Cheese made by Lacteas García Baquero, S. A. in Alcazar De San Juan, Spain
The Contest’s crowning event is sold out, but the announcement can be viewed live via WorldChampionCheese.org.
The World Championship Cheese Contest began in 1957. It is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world.