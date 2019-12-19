Threatening message found at Wausau West; believed to be prank

The Wausau School District confirms to NewsChannel 7 that a threatening message was found written on a stall inside a girls' restroom at Wausau West High School. Classes will be held Friday, but there will be an increased police presence.

Wausau Police tell NewsChannel 7 the district sent a letter home to parents.

NewsChannel 7 obtained that letter from a parent. In it, the district said the 'threatening message' was found written inside a girls' restroom at the school Thursday afternoon. It goes on to say the district followed its safety plan. The school resource officer, Wausau Police Department staff and Wausau West Administration started an investigation.

The threat is not believed to be credible. They believe it's a prank with the intent to cause disruption.

Classes will be held as normal on Friday. If parents wish to keep their child home, they should call the attendance office.