'Threat of violence' found at Ben Franklin Junior High in Stevens Point

The Stevens Point Area School District Communications Director says a threat of violence was found on a bathroom stall at Ben Franklin Junior High School Thursday morning.

In a message sent to families and staff, Principal Steven Prokop says the threat was specific to tomorrow, December 13th, and was specific to causing school violence.

Prokop says the Stevens Point Area Police Department and school staff will be checking all lockers, and inspecting the school tonight. They'll also be checking students bags and backpacks as they enter the building tomorrow.

There will also be an increased police presence in the school tomorrow as police continue to investigate the threat.

Prokop says they plan to investigate and prosecute the person responsible for making the threat, saying "we recognize that the situations that have occurred in the last two weeks are alarming and frustrating."