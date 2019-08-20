Stratford superintendent: 'We have to do everything we can to make students feel safe'

The Stratford School District welcomed schools to join them for threat assessment training on Monday. It's hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School safety. The mandatory training looks to prepare staff for violent situations in schools.

"Society right now has changed a little bit. With these shootings that took placed two weekends ago in El Paso and Ohio. It a part of our society, and I think if we can have any sort of preventative approach to this and keeping this out of the schools in the state of Wisconsin then we should at least attempt to try it,” Susan Whitstone who facilitated the training said.

Spencer, Prentice, Marathon, Edgar, Rib Lake and St. Joseph's schools all joined Stratford in the training. These schools were able to participate thanks to a grant issued by Wisconsin Department of Justice. Throughout Wisconsin $100 million was given to schools to help make them safer for both students and faculty.

Stratford Superintendent Scott Winch said his district is almost done with their training and safety renovations.

"I think it is very important that we make sure that we do everything we can to make the children in our school feel safe and the people that work here feel safe. And if these are the things that are going to help us do that then we are certainly going to keep doing them,” Winch said.

The Department of Justice said 80% of the time at least one person knows about a school shooting before it happens. The training certified the participants and ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

