Wisconsin Public Service is reporting almost 10,000 people are without power following some storms Wednesday afternoon.

As of about 5:00 p.m. there are more than 4,000 customers without power in Stevens Point, 1,600 without power in Lakewood, and 1,500 without power in Townsend.

Wisconsin Public Service tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that crews are responding to outages. They ask that you report any outages in your area, on their website.