Thousands attend 3rd annual Hmong Wausau Festival

Thousands in central Wisconsin, including many from outside of the area, spent the weekend at the Hmong Wausau Festival at the Eastbay Sports Complex. Starting Saturday with an opening address from Gov. Tony Evers, the annual festival played host to a series of competitions leading up to a night-time market Saturday night and more events Sunday. Between the football, volleyball, soccer, music, dance, and food visitors may need both days to fully experience the festival.

According to festival chair Yee Leng Xiong, last year's event brought in $1.7 million dollars to the local economy. Still growing in its third year, it requires a small army to keep things running.

"We start planning in January." said Xiong. "This event takes a total of about 40 planning committee members, 400 volunteers. and dozens of partners."

Marathon County is home to the largest population of Hmong in the state. It hasn't been easy for the Hmong population to feel accepted to the community but relations are getting better.

"Definitely from when the Hmong first arrived here to now, there definitely is a change here," said Ka Lo, a Marathon County board member for District 5. "We're a lot more accepted in the community. And we give back to the community and the economy."

As much as the weekend is about celebrating the Hmong heritage, there are a few outside influences for this year's visitors.

"Fireworks and a beer tent are very common [in Wisconsin] but to the Hmong community it's a new concept," Xiong said. "We're also doing a wide variety of competitions to allow younger dancers to participate"

In the spirit of having a good time, people of all backgrounds are invited to enjoy the Hmong culture.

"There's this feeling of warmth and community when the Hmong community comes together," said Lo.

"In the Hmong community, we're all related in some way, whether it's through blood or friendships or relationships," Xiong said. "Events like this allow individuals from other countries from other states, from other towns, for other areas to be able to interact and come together for a weekend of fun.

The Hmong Wausau Festival continues Sunday at the Eastbay Sports Complex with events starting at 8 a.m. Admission is $7 per person.