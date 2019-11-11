Thomas Street in Wausau scheduled to re-open Friday

The city of Wausau Engineering Department says weather permitting, Thomas Street will re-open Friday.

Phase II of the Thomas Street expansion began in May. Phase II's plans included a two-lane road with a raised centerline median and bike lanes on each side of the road-- a continuation of the first phase of the project.

Phase II made improvements from South 4th Avenue to the Wisconsin River Bridge on Thomas.

In summer 2017, the city completed the Phase I project. Which included work on Thomas Street from South 4th Avenue to South 17th.