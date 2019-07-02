Police say man texted "this is probably a sting" before child enticement arrest

The 30-year-old Rothschild man arrested during a child sex sting reportedly had second thoughts prior to his June 28 arrested.

According to court documents, Romaine Pershing began communicating with an undercover officer in November 2018. Investigators said Romaine was told the person he was communicating with was 15 years old. Court documents state the conversation turned sexual in nature last month.

Pershing was arrested near Burger King in Rib Mountain. His last messages to the undercover officer read, “Your probably the police” and “This is probably a sting”.

Officers spotted a vehicle they identified as Pershing’s. Investigators said the truck attempted to flee the location and struck an officer’s vehicle as result, causing only minor damage.

Court documents state initially Pershing said he did not intend to have sex with the teen, but only wanted to hang out or go to the movies.

Pershing is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and fleeing an officer.

He’s expected to learn July 10 if his case will head to trial.

