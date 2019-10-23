Third graders and water officials participate in "Water Walk"

Madison Water Utility teamed up with a group of third graders to raise awareness and educate people about the value of water.

More than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water and "Imagine a day without water" is a national effort to remind people about its value.

Lincoln Elementary students participated in a water walk to highlight the hardships children face around the world in terms of having access to clean water.

The third graders grabbed a jar or jug full of water and started walking. The students and Madison Water Utility walked a half mile from their school to a well facility.

They carried a total of 53 gallons of water, which is the average amount one person in Madison uses per day. Madison Water Utility said having clean water is typically taken for granted

"Just your everyday usage of water is basically not thought of. You use the bathroom, it uses water. You wash your hands, it uses water. Anything you drink comes with or is sanitized by water," Bob Kempfer, Madison Water Utility Lead Worker said.

This is the first time Madison Water Utility held a "Water Walk" and they said they hope to do it again in the future.

