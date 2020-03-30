Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Marathon County

The Marathon County Health Department is confirming a third person has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is currently isolated at home. They were not in contact with either of the first two reported cases.

County health officials are working to figure out how the person may have become infected and who the person has had contact with since. Marathon County Health Department staff will be contacting individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday to get more information.

Anyone who has had close contact with the individual and is symptomatic will be isolated. People who have been in contact with the person, but don’t have symptoms will be quarantined at home and asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

So far, 189 people in Marathon County have tested negative for COVID-19.