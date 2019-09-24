Authors unite for the Central Wisconsin Book Festival

Community members are invited to share their love of reading and writing with the Wausau area. The third annual central Wisconsin Book Festival takes place this week. The Marathon County Public Library has organized almost 20 events for the book festival taking place across seven locations in the city. Authors from Wisconsin and a few other states will be in Wausau for poetry readings, book panels, discussions and workshops. Chad Dally with the public library said most of the events are for teens and adults to enjoy literature in a different way.

"Reading and writing generally can be kind of a solitary act. You do it by yourself and so we wanted to give people the opportunity to come out and not only see authors that they already know and enjoy but give them a chance to listen to and talk to authors they may not already be familiar with,” Dally said.

The book festival sits among those in Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Dally said he’s glad the library can provide the festival for the Wausau area.

"There's really a strong foundation for the literary arts and the written word and so we wanted the Wausau area to be able to celebrate that,” Dally said.

The festival started with a discussion on religion and society on September 23rd and will continue with a poetry reading by Heidi Czerwiec at Jalapenos Mexican Grill on the 26th. All events are free and can be found here.