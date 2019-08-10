There's one day left of LogJam Festival in Mosinee

It’s not too late to attend the annual LogJam Festival held in Mosinee this weekend.

The free three-day event kicked off Friday with educational and fun activities designed to show the community what life was like before there was electricity.

Until Sunday, the goal of the festival is to honor Mosinee’s history and lumber industry heritage through historical re-enactments, showcases, music, trading and so much more. Al Erickson, the founder of LogJam, says the festival is for everybody regardless of age.

“It’s a festival designed with the whole family in mind,” said Erickson.

During the festival, vendors and exhibitors will provide homemade crafts and food for purchase. Many dedicated historians dressed up for the festivals re-enactment encampment to show what it was like to live in the area during the fur trade.

On Saturday the annual Woodsman 5K run was held followed by a historic salute to Marathon County Educators. NewsChannel 7’s Heather Foster was a proud Master of Ceremony during the event.

Later in the day, an open horseshoe tournament was held.

The festival has three or four musical acts every night, as well as kid’s games, activities tents, food and beer from Point Brewery. The music runs until one in the morning both Friday and Saturday but the festival will finish at four on Sunday.