Therapy dogs help reduce mental health commitments in Wausau schools

The therapy dogs in Wausau schools have been helping students with anxiety, stress, depression and even improves school attendance. It's a way to provide social and emotional support for students and help boast morale.

"The only thing I can think of from last school year to this school year is we got Theo. I have seen my call volume go down drastically this year and the number of kids having mental commitments at the health care center has gone way down," said Jeff Schremp, School Resource Officer at Wausau West High School.

They even help encourage positive interaction with police. "It definitely brings more positive foot traffic into our officer's office as well at school. I think that having a dog at our school has been very welcoming," explained Carol Pond, Career Center Coordinator at Wausau West High School.

Officer Schremp is just one example how therapy dogs are helping at schools in the Wausau area. Over at Wausau East, Badge is helping students as well.

The number of emergency detentions which is where a student is taken into protective custody for making suicidal comments has gone down. "We had 12 prior to Badge starting in schools then we had 5 and now we have 2. Hopefully we continue to see a decrease and hopefully we can get to zero," explained Nick Stetzer, School Resource Officer at Wausau East High School.

That has inspired North Central Health Care to get their own therapy dog named Alvin. "We're seeing really a lot of big smiles and a lot of people coming to work asking to see him. A lot of people in the community responding really well to his prescene," said Daniel Shine, Behavior Health Manager at North Central Health Care.

And who doesn't like dogs says Stetzer, "Having a dog in the schools is really beneficially not even just the daily pets but the for the people who are really struggling too."

