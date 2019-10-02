Therapy dogs begin training in Stevens Point

No matter the size or breed, dogs can be a great source of therapy.

"The people have some hope that they'll be using their dog in some aspect of therapy," said Renea Dahms, the owner of Pawsitively Unleashed!

Wednesday was night one for the therapy dog course that Dahms and her staff are hosting at their facility. The goal? To have all nine pups participating certified as therapy dogs, and their handlers ready to take them to volunteer their services at schools, nursing homes and elsewhere.

Taylor Molitor is an elementary school teacher in Pittsville. She enjoys bringing her golden retriever, Ellie, to school with her to work with the kids.

"End goal is she will be able to come in three to five times a week to work with kids," said Molitor. "She tends to be drawn to kids who have a hard time calming down or focusing."

Dahms says it takes a special type of dog to be a therapy animal, and a special type of owner to handle one. The combination of the two are looked at on evaluation night, before the dogs are officially certified.

"We want to make sure the person can see if their dog is stressed or not handling things well," said Dahms. "Even the best therapy dog can have a bad day, so we want to make sure the owner is totally 100% present during the whole program."