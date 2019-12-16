The word 'snowball' could be removed from prohibited throwing items list in Wausau

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee has voted in favor of removing the word “snowball” from a city ordinance that prohibits throwing certain items on public property. This comes after the city received national attention for having it listed as an example.

Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen, who is the chair of the committee said the decision has nothing to do with the publicity received over the ordinance. She says it has become a distraction from what the ordinance is technically about.

"The ordinance is really an ordinance against projectiles that are forcefully launched against other people,” stated Rasmussen during the meeting. “That applicability doesn't go away by taking snowball off a list of examples."

City officials say this ordinance has been in place for several years and police have only ever cited someone for throwing snowballs at moving vehicles. The full council plans to vote on this decision in January of 2020.