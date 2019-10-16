The quick start guide to Sous vide cooking

It's not your average cooking. Wednesday Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council introduced us to Sous vide cooking.

Sous vide low temperature long time cooking, is a method of cooking in which food is placed in a plastic pouch or a glass jar and cooked in a water bath for longer than usual cooking times at an accurately regulated temperature.

Sous Vide Cooking-

• Once a high-end technique limited to professional kitchens, sous vide has grown in popularity among home chefs thanks to the availability of affordable water circulator wands.

• You don’t need to be an expert chef to master these tasty sous vide recipes.

• What makes sous vide so appealing is the ability to cook beef (and most anything else) to a precise temperature over an extended period of time—minimizing the risk of over-cooking and resulting in exceptionally tender, juicy meat. Most beef cuts can be cooked sous vide, including larger, tougher cuts such as Short Ribs or Chuck Roast, but rich, well-marbled cuts such as Ribeye and Strip Steak also really benefit from this preparation.

Sous Vide Teriyaki Beef Noodle Bowl

Top Round Steak is the star in this teriyaki bowl with marinated zucchini and radishes. This recipe is as delicious as it is colorful.

Ingredients:

1 lb beef Top Round Steak, cut into bite-sized strips or cubes

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce, divided

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 cups cooked soba noodles

4 sliced radishes, refrigerated in water

1 green onion trimmed, cut into 1/8-inch by 2-inch strips, in cold water, refrigerated

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Green Beans (optional):

2 cups trimmed green beans

1 to 2 teaspoons hot chile sauce (Sriracha)

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Truffle Orange Zucchini (optional):

1 medium zucchini, sliced across into 1/8 - 1/4-inch discs

zest and juice of 1 orange

2 tablespoons soy or tamari sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon White truffle oil

Cooking:

Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.

Preheat wand to 141°F.

Place steak pieces and 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce in a food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible.

Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.

Submerge bag in water. Set timer for 1 to 1-1/2 hours.

At end of cooking time, carefully remove bag from pot.

Preheat large skillet over medium heat. Remove steak pieces from the bag; discard bag and teriyaki sauce. Toss steak in reserved teriyaki sauce. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Divide noodles evenly into bowls. Top with beef, radishes, onions, sesame seeds. Green beans and zucchini may be added as desired.

Cook's Tip: Green beans and zucchini can be made ahead and held, refrigerated, until ready to use for up to 1 week. Green beans may be served warm or cold.

Green Beans (optional):

Place green beans, red pepper, chile sauce, garlic powder, onion powder and salt in plastic bag; seal. Submerge in sous vide vessel set at 183°F for 45 minutes to 1 hour to desired tenderness.

Truffle Orange Zucchini (optional):

Place zucchini (in single layer), soy sauce, zest, juice, garlic and oils in plastic bag; seal. Refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.