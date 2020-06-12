The only candidate for UW System president withdraws from consideration

In what University of Wisconsin System Regent President Andrew Petersen called "a dark day for the UW System," the only remaining candidate for the University of Wisconsin System president has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position.

Just hours before its search committee was schedule to meet behind closed doors to discuss whether to hire University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, UW announced he no longer wants the job.

Calling Johnsen's decision "disappointing," Petersen went on to say, “Dr. Johnsen is a fine person who conducted himself with professionalism and honor throughout the process."

In a letter to the University of Alaska, Johnsen said he determined he was "called" to help lead that system through the current crises facing higher education more than he did the University of Wisconsin.

"I appreciate the strong support from the search committee at Wisconsin, and for all those who supported my candidacy, but it’s clear they have important process issues to work out," he said.

Both Petersen and search committee chair Michael Grebe described him as the best candidate to become UW system's next president. The committee advanced Johnsen as the lone finalist for the job after other would-be finalists dropped out of the running for fear if they were identified they wouldn't be able to effectively combat the coronavirus on their current campuses.

Going forward, Peterson said the UW System would determine its current financial and operation challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, then figure out how to proceed again with its search.