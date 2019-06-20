The Doctor Is In: The natural healing of Kinesio Taping

Splints and boots can be clunky and inconvenient.

running marathon runner in forest. legs in compression socks, knee taping

To discuss an alternative to natural healing, Sunrise 7 was joined by Amanda Erdman, physical therapist with Bone and Joint Wausau.

The Kinesio Taping® Method is a definitive rehabilitative taping technique that is designed to facilitate the body's natural healing process while providing support and stability to muscles and joints without restricting the body's range of motion as well as providing extended soft tissue manipulation to prolong the benefits of manual therapy administered within the clinical setting.

Erdman explained Kinesio tape is used by a variety of people from athletes to the weekend warrior to even animals. It can be used for a variety of musculoskeletal issues from Achilles Tendonitis to Shoulder Instability to Postural Control.

The tape works by providing support while still allowing for movement. It also helps with postural awareness as a reminder for proper body position and to assist with keeping the body in the right position.