The line between situational awareness and anxiety disorders or paranoia

Mass shootings in today's world are unfortunately not uncommon.

"Talking about these things are important to be in people's consciousness," said Chief Ben Bliven from the Wausau Police Department.

Chief Bliven said awareness when you're out and about is the key to being prepared for anything.

"It's important to know what's going on around you. Just scanning the crowd once in a while, see who's around you, seeing what type of activity is going on," he said.

The awareness is encouraged, especially in a technology-driven world.

"A lot of times if you look around restaurants, look around the movie theater, you see people that are engaged in their phone and in their technology, and that can be a dangerous thing," Chief Bliven added. "It really takes away your awareness of what's happening around you."

Lee Shipway, licensed clinical social worker and executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling in Wausau, said with the number of mass shootings over the past 20 years rising, so does anxiety.

"With the heightened awareness of what's going on in the world these days, with shootings, I think everyone's anxiety is raised a little bit," Shipway explained. "If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't right, so that's in the realm of normalcy."

But there's a line between the typical anxiety and worry that everyone experiences and extreme cases that have an effect on your life.

"It can disrupt your life in so many ways. It can disrupt it to the point that you're not able to sleep well at night, that you're maybe having nightmares or bad dreams at the very least, or you wake up in the middle of the night because your mind is racing, worrying about all the bad things that can happen," Shipway added.

That's when, Shipway said, you should seek out a mental health professional.

There's also a point where some people can lose their sense of reality and it becomes paranoia, a mental illness in the psychotic category. But Shipway said that's unlikely to stem from a traumatic event like an active shooter situation.;

"Most people are not going to experience paranoia as a result of the increase in shootings that we're having. There's going to be an increase in anxiety, but usually not an increase in absolute paranoia," Shipway said.

Chief Bliven said the conversation about mass shootings, knowing where your exits are and having a general awareness about your surroundings, is not meant to strike fear. He does, however, remind all of us to stay vigilant and if you see something, say something.

"Our goal is to serve our community as best we can, and to help them feel comfortable, not just to be safe, but have a feeling of safety," Chief Bliven said.

He added that there should never be any hesitation to call law enforcement if you see or hear something that looks suspicious.