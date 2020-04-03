The life of a Wausau delivery driver during COVID-19

The food service industry is struggling overall right now, but there is one part that's picking up steam in the wake of the Coronavirus: delivery.

Many restaurants that never had delivery services before are being forced to in order to keep business flowing. That means those drivers are just as popular as ever.

"A lot of the places around here have just had business booming."

Nathan Grundman was looking for a change of pace about three months ago, when he signed up to become a driver for EatStreet.

"I tried everything. From retail to telemarketing, and nothing really seemed to be a fit,” said Grundman. “But something about EatStreet and being a delivery driver definitely was appealing to me. Interacting with people from restaurants, interacting with the customers that you get a chance to meet."

Now in the wake of the Coronavirus, outlets like EatStreet are the only way for many people to enjoy some of their favorite restaurants.

"I would say that it was a little less busy,” Grundman says. “Especially during the weekend times than when the virus did come out."

It's not just the customers that have to adjust either. Drivers have to take extra precautions to ensure safety, and be accommodating on deliveries.

"(The) Main one right now has definitely been washing hands, using hand sanitizer, making sure that we are clean going to them,” Grundman says. “There's a lot more requests to have the product left at the door so that way they don't get in contact with us which is understandable."

Grundman says he has noticed a difference when he gets the chance to connect with people on the job.

"I definitely think the interactions have been a lot more meaningful than what they were prior."

And in an economy where many have been laid off or furloughed, services like EatStreet can become a legitimate cash flow for those who need it.

"Honestly, working as an EatStreet driver is one of the best feelings that you could possibly have,” Grundman says. “And we're always looking for help."

Anyone who's interested in becoming an EatStreet driver can go to their website and click on the “become a driver” tab.