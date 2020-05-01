The emotional and mental benefits to being at home together, but remember "me time"

Families have been at home together for the past several weeks. It's something many of us are not used to. So how do we make the most of it and why is it important to have a balance between family time and "me time"?

The Dodds family is adjusting to learning at home, just like so many families across the United States. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Rick Jass, counselor and president of Charis Counseling in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the importance of it and how to make the most of extra time with family.

“This opportunity for extra time can be a blessing, and yet there are times it might not feel that way, because it can be stressful,” he said. “School is stressful right now for students, for parents, for teachers alike.

Jass said it’s important to give flexible structure to your time, including giving breaks to your kids on school days. It’s also a benefit to play with your kids, which can benefit the social, cognitive and mental needs of your kids.

“Even 20 minutes a day of self-directed play can make a huge difference to your child.”

He said it’s vital for us to be emotionally healthy.

“People who are connected have lower levels of anxiety, they have lower levels of depression, higher self-esteem,” Jass explain. “And then people with low social connection, they are more vulnerable to those things. It can even affect your physical health. So in times of social distancing, this is really hard.”

That’s why, Jass said, you need to be proactive and reach out to family and friends. Zoom and Facebook Live are seeing an uptick of people utilizing their service during this pandemic. You can also simply take a walk with a friend while keeping six feet apart.

It’s also best to have a balance between family time and “me time."

“Without it, you will run dry. If you are out of energy and you are stressed, then you’re not going to be in a place where you can take care of your kids, and it’s really important to do that.”