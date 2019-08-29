The best practice for weaning

Weaning is a critical time for growth of a heifer.

To talk about the best practices achieved during good weaning, the News at Noon was joined by Heather Schlesser Dairy Agent for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

According to Schlesser, a calf that struggles at weaning loses those days of growth and does not get them back. The result is a heifer that takes longer to get to breeding size and costs more to feed and manage to calving. The weaning process requires a physiological change in the digestive system of the animal.

In the first 8 weeks of the calf’s life, her digestive system changes from one of a functionally monogastric animal to that of the ruminant she will be for the rest of her life.

5 requirements for rumen development:

1. Establishment of microbes in the rumen

a. At birth the rumen is sterile but quickly populates with microbes from the environment

2. Liquid in the rumen

a. Microbes need a wet environment to grow

i. Water goes into the rumen

ii. Milk goes into the abomasum and does not contribute water to the rumen

3. Feed in the rumen

a. Rumen microbes need a source of nutrients in order to grow.

b. Dry feed serves this purpose

c. The rumen begins to develop rumen papillae with the first consumption of starter. When starter is consumed the rumen begins the process of fermentation and rumen bacteria begin to grow.

d. Research studies from the University of Minnesota and Penn State have shown improved rumen function when calves consume starter at a young age. The sooner a calf consumes one pound of starter the better.

4. Ability of the rumen wall to absorb volatile fatty acids

a. Microbes produce volatile fatty acids.

b. The presence of the VFAs stimulate growth of fingerlike projections on the wall of the rumen to increase surface area and maturation of the rumen tissue for greater absorption.

5. Musculature to expel digesta from the rumen

a. Musculature continually mixes the contents of the rumen and movs material futher into the digestive tract.

b. Grows stronger as more feed is consumed.

Schlesser recommends the following to guarantee a calf has a successful weaning process:

1. Make sure the distance from the top of the bucket and the ground is not great than 24 inches.

2. Offer fresh starter grain daily.

3. The starter should have less than 6% fine material. Starter with a lot of fine material is unpalatable to young calves.

4. Calves need to consume roughly half a gallon of water for every pound of starter grain they consume.

a. Water consumption may be enhanced by offering warm water after the milk feeding.

5. Monitor how much starter grain the calf is eating. The calf should consume 4 – 6 pounds of starter per day by weaning.

6. Watch manure color. As the rumen matures the color of the manure will change from light brown to darker brown. The consistency of the manure will also thicken.

7. Step down the amount of milk offered gradually over a period of one to two weeks.

8. Takes about 3-weeks from the time the calf starts consuming feed to the time when the rumen is mature enough to support the nutritional needs of the calf.