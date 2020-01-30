"The Young & the Restless" renewed through 2024

CBS announced Thursday “The Young and the Restless” has been renewed for four more years, through the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The show has been a mainstay on CBS daytime for over 47 years.

In the last year, there have been many notable anniversaries. Among them, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) celebrated 40 years on the show; Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) celebrated 30 years; Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) celebrated 25 years; and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated 15 years. Next month, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) will also celebrate his 40th anniversary.

“The Young and the Restless” stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian J. Le Blanc, Kate Linder, Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.

The series is broadcast weekdays, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on the CBS Television Network