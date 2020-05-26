The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe to open Wednesday

The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe in Tomahawk is planning to open Wednesday, May 27, but with some changes.

In a Facebook post, the owners said they'll do window service only. The outdoor seating area and gazebo are fenced off, so they ask that you don't eat your treats on site. You'll also notice workers wearing masks

The Windmill will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.