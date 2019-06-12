CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) Visitors to the Willis Tower's SkyDeck got an extra scare when the attraction's protective layer covering the glass splintered into
thousands of pieces.
The Willis Tower's SkyDeck cracks under visitors feet 103 stories high in Chicago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) Visitors to the Willis Tower's SkyDeck got an extra scare when the attraction's protective layer covering the glass splintered into
src="https://embed-prod.vemba.io/vemba-embed.js"
data-vemba-zone="33435"
data-guids="us%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2Fwillis-tower-skydeck-cracks-orig-kc.cnn"
data-format-max-width="auto"
data-autoplay="true"
data-network-playlist-id="32757">