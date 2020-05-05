The Wausau School District delivers meals to families in need

The Wausau School District is serving about 60 families in the area with about 1,000 meals. It plans to continue serving meals for at least the next two months.

“Today, we stuff the bus,” said Wausau School District Nutritionist Service Director Karen Fochs.

Volunteers fill two buses with a week's worth of breakfast and lunch meals to be delivered to families in need.

“It’s just taking that pressure off of folks in our community, and being able to provide food and resources is an honor and a privilege,” said First Student Wausau Manager Andrew Edwards

Fochs said the district served more than 31,000 meals through delivery or via one of their drop-off locations in April.

“Everybody gets really energized when they’re able to do something good for the community, and this is definitely something good,” said Fochs.

The school district initially started with meal pickups at the beginning of March. The initial demand led them to expanding their services.

“We immediately had 300-400 families that would come to pick up meals, which we realized at that time what a great need there was in our community,” said Fochs.

The Wausau School District plans to continue its meal services through June 30th. It will look to continue serving the community after that date as well.

“It may change, or it may look a little bit different, but we’re still going to be around,” said Fochs.

First student also delivers hygiene products to families in need on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.