The Share Your Holidays impact in Marathon County

It was another record breaking year for 2019’s Share Your Holidays campaign, with $100,091.69 cents being raised to help those in need in Marathon County.

Share Your Holidays raises $100,091 taken December 30, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

The Neighbors’ Place and The Salvation Army split the money down the middle, each receiving a little over $50,000 to take them into the new year. As one might imagine, officials with the organizations are very grateful for the generosity displayed.

“There’s not even a word to describe how beneficial that will be for us,” said Lieutenant Donna Thammavongsa with the Salvation Army. “There’s a lot of things we do for the community that this will go towards.”

On top of the Salvation Army’s food pantry, they give away fresh produce, provide noon day meals six days a week, have programs set up for emergency rent and utility assistance, and have programs for youth and teens.

2019’s Red Kettle and Christmas campaigns are still short of the goal set by the Salvation Army, so Thammavongsa says the Share Your Holidays contributions are a big help in being able to continue the organization’s programs here in Marathon County in 2020.

“It goes towards everything that we provide for the community,” Thammavongsa added. “We can’t do it without our donors.”

Donna Ambrose, the new executive director for The Neighbors’ Place, echoed Thammavongsa’s gratitude. New to the area, she was inspired by the generosity community members showed this holiday season.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Ambrose. “It is such a privilege and a joy to have this community which has just embraced our mission, and to trust us with these gifts so that we can do the work we do to get food to people.”

Ambrose says the money from the Share Your Holidays campaign will allow staff members at The Neighbors' Place to buy certain foods and products that they are lacking. Both Ambrose and Thammavongsa agreed that while food donations are very much appreciated, monetary donations can sometimes be more beneficial.

“Because we’re a non-profit,” explained Ambrose, “we don’t pay taxes. So we can make your dollar spread even further than you would if you went to the grocery store.”

“When you ask about Share Your Holidays,” added Thammavongsa, “we get to use that money to purchase things that we’re lacking.”

A positive impact made possible thanks to the generous contributions and matching grants made by community members and businesses that will help those who need it most in Marathon county.

It’s not too late to donate! If you’d like to contribute to 2019’s Red Kettle Campaign, visit the Salvation Army’s website here.

For more information about The Neighbors’ place, you can visit their website here.