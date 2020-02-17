"The Power of $5" helps two local families

A woman in Stevens Point is helping two families in the area affected by tragedies last week, and she's doing it $5 at a time.

Nicole Stroik runs "The Power of $5" (WSAW Photo).

Nicole Stroik runs a Facebook group called "The power of $5." She started the group this year after informally asking friends and coworkers to contribute just $5 to causes and seeing the impact they could have when pooling that money together.

“This is proof that 5 dollars from a few people can make a huge impact in our community,” Stroik said.

She’s raised money for the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum, the Portage County Humane society, and other local groups.

Each month, Stroik asks the couple hundred people in her Facebook group where they want their $5 to go.

This month, that money is going to the family of the six-year-old girl killed while waiting for a school bus in Plainfield and a family in Stevens Point who lost their home to a fire.

"It's been overwhelming, it's been amazing," Stroik said.

You might not think 5 dollar donations would go very far. But she’s proving they do.

"I feel like so many people want to help," she said.

So far, she's been able to raise close to $900 that will be split between the family in Plainfield and the one in Stevens Point.

"You kind of feel helpless, and then you think, well, what can I do?" she said, explaining how she felt after hearing about the two events last week.

And the group's members have stepped up, showing we all have the power to make a big impact with a small contribution. Stroik tries to keep all causes local, as she has deep ties to the area.

"It's a wonderful community and I'm happy to be able to give some part back," she said.

She says any one of us could need our community tomorrow.

"I fully believe the community would back us, just given the outcome from all of this. It could be a neighbor they're helping, it could be a coworker, it could be them at one point that we'd be helping," she said.

To join The Power of $5, click here .