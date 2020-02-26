"The Power of $5" helps raise hundreds for 2 local families

More than $800 has been raised for two families impacted by loss.

Nicole Stroik runs a Facebook group called "The power of $5." She started the group this year after informally asking friends and coworkers to contribute just $5 to causes and seeing the impact they could have when pooling that money together.

Each month, Stroik asks the couple hundred people in her Facebook group where they want their $5 to go. This month, that money is going to the family of the 6-year-old girl killed while waiting for a school bus in Plainfield and a family in Stevens Point who lost their home to a fire.

Stroik announced Wednesday, $1,615 had been raised and will be split among the two families.

To join The Power of $5, click here .

