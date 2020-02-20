The Playhouse Theater Group presents Disney's Frozen Jr.

The Playhouse Theater of Central Wisconsin is inviting community members to 'let it go' this weekend.

Shannon O'Donnell sings let it go at the last dress rehearsal on Feb. 19, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

Their production of Disney's Frozen Jr. opens the curtain on their first performance Thursday night. This show based off the Broadway performance and Disney movie ‘Frozen”, this junior musical follows two sisters on a journey to find true love and acceptance through favorite songs like, 'Do you Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Love is an Open Door'.

While there are many community theater groups in the area, Shannon O’Donnell says she is so glad there are opportunities for the younger actors in the area.

"This is kind of the one outlet for people near Stevens Point to be able to express themselves and do what they love with the people who like to do the same thing as them,” O’Donnell said.

The playhouse theater will also be offering a pre-show sing along with Elsa before their Friday and Saturday shows offering even more fun for both actors and community members alike.

You can catch the show at Ben Franklin Jr. High at 7:00 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Saturday has a matinee performance at 2:00 as well.

Tickets are 12-dollars each and can be purchased here.