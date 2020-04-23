'The Misfits' gather weekly for picnic at a social distance

"I was missing everyone so much," said Kay Hillberg.

Friends gather for social distancing picnic. (WSAW Photo)

"This is just the best part of my week," Connie Krause said.

For the last several weeks, a circle of friends has been meeting at Iverson Park in Stevens Point. Normally they would meet at Sacred Heart in Plover.

"I don't know who made the decision in the beginning," Krause, a Plover resident, recalled. "Someone just said, let's go to Iverson. And away we came."

"We call ourselves, The Misfits," Hillberg said with a laugh.

This group of misfits is exactly what each of them needs these days.

"It's more important than it was before, because I think we need that more. We need that connection," said Hillberg, a Stevens Point resident.

If you're missing that connection, they get together Thursday's at noon.

"It's hard to not just hug each other, it really is. But just knowing people are there makes a huge difference," added Krause.

"This group is amazing," said Cindy Mapes of Stevens Point. "I just look forward every week getting together and seeing them."

"We're there for each other," Hillberg said. "They've each got a little piece of me and I've got a piece of them."

Misfits for life.