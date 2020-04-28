The Marathon County Sheriff's Office adds a UVC machine to its disinfecting process

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has a new toy. It’s real name is Skytron, but they call it 'Rosie.'

“It gives off a UVC light, which disinfects the air," said Lt. Jamie Durchowski. "(It) kills all viruses.”

The sheriff's office could buy Rosie thanks to a grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The department also bought an Ozone machine, along with a few other disinfectant machines.

“(We’re) covering all our bases getting as much disinfectant equipment as we can up here,” said Durchowski.

Right now, Rosie is used in the jail.

“(We) obviously have to clear everybody out of the room," said Durchowski. "Get all the medications out. All the bedding and linen like that.”

Once clearing the room is done, all they have to do is plug it in. The process is saving the Marathon County Sheriff's Office time and energy.

“It can disinfect a bigger area within 15-20 minutes where our Ozone machines take 3-4 hours to do it,” said Durchowski.

The machine has made life easier for the sheriff's office.

“It’s a great tool for us especially when we have people that come in there (that have) possibly had contact with people but aren’t confirmed they have it,” said Durchowski.

Lieutenant Durchowski says that they will use this pretty much every day in order to keep things as clean as possible.