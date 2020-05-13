The Marathon County Sheriffs Department remembers fallen officers during National Law Enforcement Week

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that made the week of May 15th National Law Enforcement Week. It’s a week that honors the law enforcement who have died.

“They gave it all for a profession that they loved,” said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

Sheriff Parks remembers three specific officers.

“That would be the families of Jeff Sheets, the family of Jamison Kampmeyer, and the family of Jason Weiland,” said Sheriff Parks.

Three officers who died in the line of duty. All three were supposed to be honored at an event here in Marathon County this week.

“This year it was supposed to be held by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, my office, but we had to cancel it,” said Sheriff Parks.

Even with the cancellation, the Sheriff’s Office will still pay tribute.

“We’ll be having an in-house event, and we’ll be awarding medals to a number of our deputies who earned those medals,” he said.

The national event in Washington D.C. has also been canceled, but they are honoring officers everywhere with a virtual candlelight ceremony.

“It just shows the camaraderie of the profession," said Sheriff Parks. "That we’re willing to come together as best we can to pay tribute that sacrifice their lives for the good of the communities.”

Sheriff Parks added that the Sheriff’s Office has received a lot of positive feedback this week from the community via social media and the phone.