The Latest: Wisconsin Senate passes F-35 resolution

The Latest on a legislative resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets at an Air National Guard base in Madison (all times local):

The state Senate has passed a resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets at Madison's Truax Field.

The U.S. Department of Defense is considering housing two squadrons of the state-of-the-art fighter at the base. Neighbors are outraged at the prospect. An environmental impact statement says noise from the jets would render more than 1,000 homes uninhabitable.

Republican legislators crafted a resolution supporting F-35s at Truax. The resolution says the planes could help keep the base open and preserve its economic impact.

The Senate debated the resolution first on Tuesday. Sens. Fred Risser and Jon Erpenbach, two Madison-area Democrats, tried to amend the resolution to ask the U.S. Air Force to continue studying the jets' environmental and health impacts but the attempt failed and the body ultimately passed the resolution on a voice vote.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution Thursday.

