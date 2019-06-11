The Latest: Republicans OK scaled-back building budget

The Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee has signed off on reducing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget for state construction projects by about $615 million.

Evers' state budget called for spending $2.5 billion on building projects, including $1.1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System.

Republicans on the finance committee erased Evers' construction plan on Tuesday night and inserted their own into the budget on a 12-4 vote. All four Democrats on the panel voted against the GOP plan.

Their proposal spends about $1.9 billion, including $5 million to purchase land and begin a bidding process to build a new prison in Green Bay.

Evers called for spending an additional $194 million to build new facilities to house juvenile offenders after the state's youth prison closes. The Republicans reduced that figure to $44 million.