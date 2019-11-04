The Latest: Pressure mounts to confirm Evers' Ag secretary

The Latest on confirmation of Wisconsin agriculture secretary (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration and agriculture groups were pressuring Republicans to vote to confirm the governor's pick to be state agriculture secretary.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Brad Pfaff doesn't have enough support to be confirmed on Tuesday. If the confirmation vote fails he would be fired from the post.

Pfaff was calling Republican senators on Monday. Evers' top aide Joel Brennan says he's spoken with Republicans who aren't comfortable with voting to fire Pfaff. Brennan says he wants the Senate to at least delay the vote.

Groups supporting Pfaff are also contacting senators. The Wisconsin Dairy Business Association, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Organic Valley and the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association all contacted lawmakers urging support for Pfaff.

The Legislative Reference Bureau says no Cabinet secretary has been rejected by the Senate since at least 1987. That's the farthest back their records go.