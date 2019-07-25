The Latest: Midwest meeting yields no new approaches to CWD

The Latest on Midwest wildlife officials meeting in Wisconsin to discuss chronic wasting disease (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Wildlife experts from around the Midwest are concluding up a two-day chronic wasting disease conference in Wisconsin without coming up with any new approaches to slow the ailment.

The conference in Madison included state officials from North Dakota and South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole told reporters on Wednesday the gathering was "unprecedented."

But the attendees didn't come up with any new tactics. They finished the conference Thursday afternoon by laying out a host of potential research priorities, including dispersal paths, how to persuade hunters to comply with chronic wasting disease regulations and the role of insects and spiders in spreading the disease.

They also discussed sharing disease management plans between the states but were unsure how to best accomplish that goal.

