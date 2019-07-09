Gov. Evers calls veto amendment 'temper tantrum'

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman is calling a Republican proposal to limit his partial veto powers a "temper tantrum."

Republicans have introduced a constitutional amendment prohibit the governor from increasing funding levels in bills that appropriate money. The move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his partial veto powers last week to increase funding for K-12 schools by $65 million in the state budget.

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said in an email that the amendment is a "temper tantrum" in response to Evers using his partial veto authority to bring the budget closer to want people wanted. She says Republicans are sore losers who want to change the rules whenever they don't get their way.