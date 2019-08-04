The Latest: 9 killed, at least 26 hurt in Ohio shooting

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the gunman in a mass shooting that killed nine people in Ohio was wearing body armor and had extra magazines.

She says Dayton police officers patrolling the area fired on the shooter within a minute, killing him. She said "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today" if police hadn't acted quickly.

The mayor said at a press conference Sunday morning that 26 people have been injured and are at local hospitals.

Officials say it's too early to provide details on the suspect's identity.

Whaley commended the "girt and resiliency of this community," saying Dayton has been through a lot this year.

The mayor said she would provide frequent updates throughout the day with the next one scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.