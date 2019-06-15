The Latest: 1 dead, 2 wounded in California Costco shooting

Police say a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store has killed one person and wounded two others and the suspect is in custody.

The shooter opened fire Friday night at the store in Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Lt. Jeff Edwards says the gunman was arguing with someone when he pulled a gun and killed the man. Two other people were wounded.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as several shots rang out. Shoppers and employees hid in a refrigerated room or stampeded outside.

Police say the alleged gunman was taken into custody, claimed to be injured and was taken to a hospital.

The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately released.