The Holiday Train stops in Columbus, other area communities

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is chugging through Wisconsin this week, and made a special stop in Columbus Tuesday night to the delight of people there.

The Holiday Train approaching Columbus, Wis. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Holiday Train and its 14 decorated rail cars made stops in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Columbus.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the train will be in:



Portage at 1 p.m.;

Wisconsin Dells at 2:30 p.m.;

Mauston at 4 p.m.

Tomah at 5:25 p.m.;

Sparta at 6:40 p.m. and;

La Crosse at 8:45 p.m.

The event is free and is also intended to help fight hunger in local communities. The railroad company hopes those turning out will open up their cupboards and wallets to give donations to their local food banks. In addition, CP makes a donations at each stop.

“My mom was like, 'there is a Christmas train coming, we have to go see it.' And I said – okay!” said one attendee.

Each Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 decorated rail cars. The cars are decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs.

You can learn more on the Pacific Holiday Train’s website.

