The Grand Theater announced that all public performances and events will be suspended for two weeks. This will begin with performances scheduled from Friday March 13, through Friday April 3.

In a statement to WSAW.com -

"The Grand Theater has suspended all public performances and events beginning today, March 13 through April 3. We believe this is the best decision for our audiences, artists and community.

For more questions contact The Grand at 715-842-0988."