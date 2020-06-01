The Grand Theater announces 2020-21 season

The Grand Theater in Wausau announced it's lineup for the 2020-2021 season on Monday evening.

Due to social distancing and a restriction on gatherings, they announced this year's schedule with a virtual watch party.

The schedule includes Broadway hits Anastasia and Waitress, musical and entertainment acts like Wynonna Judd and Blue Man Group, and comedian Ron White. Some acts that were postponed at the end of last season are on this year's schedule.

Season tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. online (grandtheater.org) or by phone 715-842-0988. The box office remains closed at this time.

2020/21 Season Lineup

Three Dog Night – October 2, 2020

Celebrating nearly five decades as one of the world’s most legendary rock bands, Three Dog Night opens the 2020-21 Season at The Grand!

Wynonna & The Big Noise – October 8, 2020

Wynonna Judd and her incredible band, The Big Noise, bring a night of country, rock, and more to The Grand.

The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays – November 17, 2020

After a sold-out show in 2018, international superstars The TEN Tenors return, opening their North American tour of Home for the Holidays.

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie – November 20, 2020

Folk music legends Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie will join together for one amazing night of music, storytelling, and more.

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone – December 17, 2020

Heavy on hits and led by Peter Noone, the iconic English 60s beat band Herman’s Hermits comes to The Grand this holiday season, featuring holiday hits and a playlist that will transport audiences back in time.

The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza – December 18, 2020

With over two decades of sold-out shows, nothing says Christmas in Wausau like The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza. With an all-star lineup, it’s a night of the best of jazz, blues, and the holiday songs you know and love.

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh – January 15, 2021

Tony and Grammy-nominated Cavanaugh was made famous for his piano and vocal skills in Movin’ Out, the 2002 hit Broadway musical featuring the music of Billy Joel. He’ll share all of the classic hits from both Billy Joel and Elton John—from “Rocket Man” to “Piano Man” and so many more!

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! – January 22, 2021

One of the most entertaining magic and illusion shows on the road today, The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! is filled with audience participation, unbelievable illusions, and of course Bill’s trademark off-the-cuff humor, creating an experience unlike any other!

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake – January 26, 2021

Selling out The Grand season after season, world-class ballet returns to the stage with the Russian National Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake. Some of Russia’s finest dancers will treat audiences to the beloved story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse.

Waitress – January 27 & 28, 2021

After a last-minute postponement in March, the Broadway smash hit WAITRESS returns to The Grand for two nights!

John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” – February 5, 2021

This evening of nostalgic hits is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour, and a fun-filled trip back to the ‘50s!

The World of Musicals – February 9, 2021

The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theater to life! This captivating production is an emotional journey through the great world of musicals that will leave audiences spellbound.

Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign – February 18, 2021

The nation’s premiere alt-classical ensemble turns The Grand purple, blending their skilled virtuosity with the artistic power of Prince! Joined by musicians who have worked closely with Prince, Portland Cello Project delivers a lively evening of diversely-curated music that influenced or was influenced by The Purple One.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show – February 24 & 25, 2021

A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years later, the original creative team has completely reimagined this groundbreaking and spectacular show.

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul – March 10, 2021

This show pairs the legendary music Aretha Franklin with some of the artists who knew her best. Musician, vocalist, and composer Damien Sneed toured along with her for many years and created this brand-new multi-media production to pay tribute to one of the legends of music history, featuring four-time Grammy winner Karen Clark Sheard and a group of all-star musicians.

The Four Phantoms – March 19, 2021

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms brings together four former Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers – March 25, 2021

Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers return to The Grand! Audiences love this 9-piece ensemble - consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers - and their unique fusion of rocked-up bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres.

Young@Heart Chorus – April 13, 2021

What started out in 1982 at a Western Massachusetts elderly housing project to joyfully pass the time has developed into the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing, musical extravaganza known as the Young@Heart Chorus. This group of fearless seniors, ranging in age from 75 to 92, has performed on over 55 tours around the world, proving it’s “possible to grow old without growing boring.”

Mark O’Connor Band – April 16, 2021

Led by one of the most iconic fiddlers in American history, Grammy Award winner Mark O’Connor, this bluegrass band is known for their engaging, dynamic live shows showcasing compelling arrangements, virtuosic solos, and tight vocal harmonies.

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles – April 27, 2021

This stunning concert event takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to the Beatles themselves!

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute – May 6, 2021

This sensational tribute to one of the most iconic bands of all time captures the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation, and authentic choreography and costumes, replicating those magical moments in music history that Fleetwood Mac fans cherish and can now relive again and again.

Blue Man Group – June 27, 2021

It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group – signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy – the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Anastasia – October 19 & 20, 2021

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the favorite songs from the hit animated film, the Broadway smash hit ANASTASIA is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

